Caffeine may boost an enzyme in the brain shown to protect against dementia, according to a new study. But before you start guzzling coffee like there’s no tomorrow, it’s worth bearing a few things in mind. Firstly, the researchers weren’t investigating the impact of coffee itself on the debilitating disease. Rather, they were – in their own words – looking to “advance efforts to develop drugs that increase levels of this enzyme in the brain”.

Guido Mieth via Getty Images

Secondly, there have been plenty of studies investigating the links between coffee and dementia in the past, but the Alzheimer’s Society claims none distinguish between cause and effect. And the NHS called the results of a recent study on the topic “lukewarm at best”. Finally, Alzheimer’s Research UK told HuffPost UK doses in the experiments are far higher than is safe for a person to consume in a day. But none of this detracts from the latest study’s consequences for research into the holy grail of modern medicine – a drug to combat Alzheimer’s. So what does it actually show? The researchers found that caffeine, along with 23 other compounds, can boost an enzyme that provides two key roles in the brain. Firstly, NMNAT2 guards neurons from stress and secondly, provides a “chaperone function” to combat mismfolded proteins of tau, which are believed to be a hallmark of Alzheimer’s and a range of other neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinson’s, Huntingdon’s and ALS. To identify the key substances that could boost the activity of NMNAT2, scientists screened more than 1,280 compounds, including existing drugs. When caffeine was administered to mice with lower levels of the enzyme, production of NMNAT2 shot up to normal levels. Critically, caffeine has also been shown to improve memory function in mice genetically modified to produce lots of misfolded tau proteins.

Highwaystarz-Photography via Getty Images

The study also identified rolipram, a discontinued antidepressant, as a strong boost for the production of the enzyme. But they weren’t the only important findings. The researchers also found 13 compounds that could lower the production of the enzyme. Hui-Chen Lu, a professor of biomolecular science at Indiana University’s Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences, led the study. She in a statement: “Increasing our knowledge about the pathways in the brain that appear to naturally cause the decline of this necessary protein is equally as important as identifying compounds that could play a role in future treatment of these debilitating mental disorders.”