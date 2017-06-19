Caitlyn Jenner In Hot Water Over Joke About Shooting

Caitlyn Jenner has come under fire, after cracking a joke about a shooting that took place at a baseball game last week.

The Olympic-gold-medalist-turned-reality-star was speaking at the College Republican National Committee, when she shared her take on the shooting, which saw a gunman open fire on several prolific members of the Republican party on Wednesday (14 June).

Four people were injured in the shooting, which ended when the assailant was shot dead by the police.

Discussing the incident in a Q&A, the Washington Examiner quotes Caitlyn as saying: “Nobody deserves what happened out there. There’s no justification. There are crazy people. We have to minimize that type of stuff.

However, Caitlyn then attempted to lighten the mood by making an ill-advised joke about the shooting, remarking: “Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot… liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

Unsurprisingly, one of the celebrity world’s staunchest supporters of the Republican party making such a joke about a shooting did not sit well with people on social media, who were quick to call out the transgender activist’s remarks.

"Liberals" paved the way for you to live safe and out. I hope that irony isn't lost on you. — npl (@nplavallee) June 18, 2017

Liberals stood by u, liberals supported u. Conservatives despised u, and reject ur rights. ur more confused than I thought. @Caitlyn_Jenner https://t.co/JQZKR5QsJn — TheUnsilentMAJORITY (@The_UnSilent_) June 18, 2017

Classy @Caitlyn_Jenner. Liberals are the ones who have been your supporters. Ugh. Sad. — jcsclemson (@jcsclemson) June 17, 2017

@Caitlyn_Jenner please consider no political discussion & limelight for 1 year. You hurt the cause & say some stupid thing #stopthemadness — CB (@Red12321) June 19, 2017

Yeah @Caitlyn_Jenner , those awful liberals, U know, People who DON'T want lgbts (Including you) arrested, & treated as 2nd class citizens. — MikePence'sGayFriend (@KDavisGayFriend) June 18, 2017

Also @Caitlyn_Jenner is the epitome of hypocrisy: a person who supports an increasingly intolerant #GOP which oppresses her kind. Disgrace. — Edison Yap اديسون (@edisonyzy) June 19, 2017

@Caitlyn_Jenner did you really say some stupid shit about liberals with regard to the shooting in which a liberal cop took out the shooter? — sethy howe-stief (@sethystief) June 18, 2017

Isn't her 15 minutes over yet? Such an awful thing to say. — Denise Tibbs (@Dtibbs216) June 18, 2017

However, when the backlash began to take a transphobic turn, her critics were quick to point out that criticising her over her remark didn’t mean it was OK to call her gender or status as a trans person into question.

ppl still think caitlyn jenner saying stupid shit gives them a pass to be transphobic — elliot (@getdownbros) June 17, 2017

Discussing @Caitlyn_Jenner's liberals can't shoot comment, should be limited to her disgusting politics, not gender. — Sami Clements (@Ms_SamiClements) June 18, 2017

Is Caitlyn Jenner privileged, tone deaf, and out of touch? 100%



But why is her gender the first attack people take? Even liberals? — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) June 18, 2017

Ya'll can complain about Caitlyn Jenner saying some truly terrible things w/out misnaming her. Transphobia is fucked up. Esp from "liberals" — Lisa Jackson (@AnyaLogan) June 17, 2017

Do I dislike Caitlyn Jenner? Yes



Would I ever make comments about her that are misgendering and transphobic? No — Sharon Tate Stan (@PhilipInTheDark) June 18, 2017

I'd love to know why it is okay for people to be transphobic towards/deliberately misgender caitlyn jenner for her political views — Carly (@crlybhr) June 18, 2017

Just bc Caitlyn Jenner is kinda bein awful doesn't mean u can invalidate her gender my friends — alex (@arosell0430) June 19, 2017

Since coming out as trans in 2015, Caitlyn has repeatedly been forced to defend her Conservative views, which was a recurring theme on her E! series, ‘I Am Cait’.