Calais Shooting Leaves Four Migrants In Critical Condition After Mass Brawl

Four migrants are in a critical condition after being shot during a brawl between Eritrean and Afghan migrants in the northern French port city of Calais on Thursday, local authorities said.

Another two migrants suffered less serious gunshot wounds and 12 others suffered other injuries, the local prefecture said, adding the numbers could change.

According to AFP, the seriously injured migrants were Eritrean youths aged 16-18 and one was said to have been hit by a bullet in the back of the neck.

The other migrants listed as being injured suffered “blows from iron bars”, the BBC reported.