So, here’s something pretty unusual: California harnessed so much solar energy earlier this year that electricity prices turned negative, at least for a short while, according to official data.

At its peak, the state is now supplying more than half of its energy demand through solar farms, solar thermal plants and domestic cells, the US Energy Information Administration revealed.

Prices can turn negative if the grid is overwhelmed when solar energy production surges. Because the energy is intermittent and it’s expensive to turn off and on conventional power plants, non-renewable sources keep running even when solar is over-performing.

Operators then pay customers to take the excess energy out of the grid. In reality however, Californians won’t get a windfall. The negative prices last for just a few hours, while bills are averaged out over a much longer timeframe. But it should reduce their payments at least a little.