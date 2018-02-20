Anyone looking forward to that proposed ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel should probably dial their excitement down a little, after screenwriter James Ivory cast doubt on the project. Following the critical acclaim the film has received since its release last year, director Luca Guadagnino recently spoke about his idea to make a sequel, based on the parts of the original novel his film didn’t tackle. However, screenwriter James has said he doesn’t think a follow-up film is the most realistic idea.

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in 'Call Me By Your Name'

Speaking backstage at the Baftas, where his screenplay won an award, James told reporters (via Radio Times): “I heard about [the idea of the sequel]. I don’t know how you could make such sequels if they’re far in the future. “It’s not possible to make Timothée [Chalamet, who plays Elio] look likes he’s 40. All the make-up in the world and the rest of it and changing voice is not going to do it. I don’t know how.” Revealing that he was yet to be contacted over the project, James added: “You have to think, ’What does [‘Call Me By Your Name’ author] André Aciman think about that?’ “It’s his creation. No one seems to know how he feels about it.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images James Ivory at the Baftas