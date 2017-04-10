It seems nuns working as midwives in the East End of London have captured the hearts of TV viewers like no other characters, as ‘Call the Midwife’ was named Best Drama of the 21st century.

The BBC One drama grabbed the most votes in a poll carried out by thousands of readers for the Radio Times. The result was announced last night, on the final evening of this year’s BFI & Radio Times Television Festival on London’s Southbank.

The period drama, which has just finished its sixth series, came top of a shortlist of six, each of which had already won in their category of Best Crime Drama, Best US Drama, Best Foreign Language Drama, Best Sci-fi Drama and Best Contemporary Drama.