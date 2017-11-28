The BBC have revealed what ‘Call The Midwife’ fans can expect from this year’s Christmas special, as the residents of Poplar face the winter of 1962/3 and the ‘Big Freeze’ that took place.
While the Beeb are yet to confirm when the episode will air, they’ve revealed that it will focus on how the nuns, midwives and families in the East London area cope with the weather, as roads become blocked and families are forced to queue for water from standpipes.
The weather, obviously, affects the midwives’ plans and Trixie Franklin’s holiday with her new love Christopher is cancelled due to the snow.
New recruit Valerie Dyer will be seen helping an unmarried couple, who live in a caravan, preparing for the arrival of their baby while Dr Turner is left mourning the loss of of his patients, Percy Tillerson.
Meanwhile, newlywed vicar Tom Hereward faces a personal conundrum as he’s offered a new job in Birmingham, that would mean leaving his wife on her own for six months and Shelagh Turner prepares to return to work after welcoming her own baby.
Christmas Day’s ‘Call The Midwife’ is traditionally one of the most-watched TV shows of the festive period and last year’s episode was watched by 9.2 million people.
The BBC also announced the rest of their Christmas programming plans, revealing what fans can expect from ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’, while also announcing a new, epic drama and documentaries about Alan Partridge and Victoria Wood.