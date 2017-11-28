The BBC have revealed what ‘Call The Midwife’ fans can expect from this year’s Christmas special, as the residents of Poplar face the winter of 1962/3 and the ‘Big Freeze’ that took place.

While the Beeb are yet to confirm when the episode will air, they’ve revealed that it will focus on how the nuns, midwives and families in the East London area cope with the weather, as roads become blocked and families are forced to queue for water from standpipes.