‘Call The Midwife’ is officially back on our screens for its seventh(!) series, and after the positive reception given to last year’s new recruit, Valerie Dyer, bosses are introducing another new midwife. Nurse Lucille Anderson is the first West Indian midwife to feature as a regular character in the series, and she’ll give viewers a fresh insight into what life was like for the Caribbean nurses who supported the NHS in the 1960s.

BBC Pictures Leonie as Lucille

Leonie Elliott is taking on the role and while you might not recognise her instantaneously right now, the part will put Leonie in the spotlight, so there’s never been a better time to get to know her better… She’s been in ‘Black Mirror’ One of Leonie’s biggest roles to date came in 2016 when she played Fiona - Clara’s flatmate - in the ‘Hated In The Nation’ episode of Charlie Brooker’s show. You might also recognise Leonie from her brief appearances in ‘Holby City’, ‘Casualty’ or ‘The Bill’. And you might have seen her on stage too Leonie’s stage credits include a stint in ‘The Lion King’, a UK tour of ‘Annie’ and a Birmingham production of ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’. But her most high profile role came courtesy of Lenny Henry The actress played Cherry Patterson in the film ’Danny and the Human Zoo’, written by Lenny and broadcast on BBC One.

The one-off show was a fictionalised account of Lenny’s life as a teenager in 1970s Dudley and the story centred on his rise to fame. Leonie’s family story is similar to Lucille’s Speaking at a recent press screening, the actress explained how one of her relatives has a history similar to that of her character. “My family are from Jamaica, so in that sense, it made it easier,” Leonie said, when asked about how she prepared for the role. “And I have an aunt who has a similar story and came over to England to study. “So I learnt lots about my family as well, and their experiences.” And she nailed the part immediately Speaking when the casting was announced, producer Pippa Harris said that “from her first audition, Leonie managed to embody the essence” of Lucille. She’s really funny Check out this BBC Three short, which sees Leonie play Femi - a woman who leaves her boyfriend’s parents needing urgent medical attention, after accidentally feeding them a few too many hot chillies. Her delivery of the monologue allows the funny, but dry, moments to shine through, ahead of the realisation that comes at the end.

