‘Call The Midwife’ Viewers Heartbroken As Trixie Franklin Temporarily Departs

‘Call The Midwife’ viewers were left bereft on Sunday (11 February) night, as Trixie Franklin departed as part of her alcoholism storyline. Viewers first saw Trixie, played by Helen George, speak up about her alcohol addiction back in 2015, when she sought help from the Samaritans and began attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

In the series that followed, Trixie has been able to manage her addiction, but in the wake of a difficult few weeks, which saw her break up with Christopher, she began drinking in secret. By the end of the episode, Trixie had turned to Sister Julienne for advice, admitting she needed to spend some time away from Nonnatus House. Her emotional exit left many fans feeling particularly heartbroken:

The entire episode of call the midwife has me broken Trixie Franklin deserves better honestly she's just so selfless and it makes me so emotional — Emma\ Meeting Helen 131 days (@Cliftonredgrave) February 4, 2018

Can't cope with Call the Midwife, Trixie deserves so much happiness I'm heartbroken 😢😢😢😢😢 — Michelle (@ffsmichelle) February 11, 2018

Still have not recovered from yesterdays #callthemidwife. Poor Trixie but how wonderful was Helen George! Superb! — David (@MrDavid_885) February 12, 2018

Aw Call The Midwife was too sad tonight. Will miss Trixie for the rest of the series 😭 — Hilary Cubie (@xHilaryCubiex) February 11, 2018

I knew I would but I still cried like a baby at #callthemidwife Trixie's story was so upsetting but I'm glad she's looking after herself. @helen_george is just so good at bringing the heart & truth to Trixie. Now hopefully next season we get a more long term happiness for Trixie pic.twitter.com/hbNDof7Nnx — JL (@WeWanderLost) February 12, 2018

Been so behind today, only just watching #callthemidwife, excellent as always, love Fred and Sister Monica Joan's relationship. Trixie 😭 — Tina Cuddihy (@dobiemummy) February 11, 2018

Call the midwife did it again! I should be sponsored every by Kleenex every Sunday evening at 8pm. Poor Trixie 😢🍸 #CalltheMidwife — Shar (@shar_t_79) February 11, 2018