‘Call The Midwife’ Fans Praise Lesbian Kiss As Series Closes On A High

‘Call The Midwife’ fans took to Twitter in their droves on Sunday (12 March) night, following a surprise lesbian kiss between Patsy Mount and Delia Busby in the series finale.
The series is set in the early sixties, when male homosexuality was illegal and lesbianism still taboo, and in the two years since they first met and fell in love, Patsy and Delia have kept their feelings private.
However, this all changed when they shared a kiss in the street after being reunited at Barbara Gilbert and Tom Hereward’s wedding, and viewers were delighted to see the pair sharing their affections openly:
This season has presented Delia and Patsy with a number of issues, as the latter left London behind for Hong Kong, where she cared for her dying father.
Delia was then left unsure about whether Patsy would return to the East End and received no communications from her, until she turned up just in time for Barbara and Reverend Hereward’s wedding reception.
The episode marked the end of the sixth series of ‘Call The Midwife’, and it’s already been confirmed that it will remain on our screens until at least 2020.