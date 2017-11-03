Calls For Labour MPs To Be Banned From Parliament Bar Popular With Young Staff

Labour MPs could be banned by their party from drinking in one of parliament’s bars following a series of sexual harassment claims against MPs and ministers.

The allegations of inappropriate behaviour that have rocked Westminster have already led to the resignation of Sir Michael Fallon as defence secretary.

Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins was suspended from the party on Thursday evening over allegations about his behaviour towards a young activist.

Jeremy Corbyn is facing questions over why Hopkins was promoted to the shadow cabinet after a complaint against him had been made.

Labour MP John Mann will ask the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) to introduce a new code of conduct to try and prevent staff members being subject to unwanted advances.

One of his demands is that Labour MPs be prevented from visiting the Sports and Social bar in parliament - a pub popular with young staff.

Mann also wants a MPs to be given compulsory management training and for a clear system of warnings for those who breach the rules.