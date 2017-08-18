But campaigners have slammed the strategy saying it “must try harder”, especially after recent figures revealed that more than 600 children and young people were treated for Type 2 diabetes in 2015/16 .

The health body said it has already made “real progress” on reducing the level of sugar in many products.

Public Health England (PHE) hopes to implement a calorie reduction programme to remove excess calories from the foods children consume the most, such as ready meals, pizzas, burgers, savoury snacks and sandwiches.

Calories in popular foods could soon be reduced as part of the Government’s plan to tackle obesity .

PHE said it is now focusing on the reduction of excess calories in a range of products, as adults currently consume on average between 200 to 300 calories too many each day - and children are following suit.

The health body has already formulated a comprehensive sugar reduction programme with the aim of a 20% reduction in sugar in key foods by 2020, and has devised a soft drinks tax, which will come into play in April 2018.

The Obesity Health Alliance (OHA), a coalition of more than 40 leading health charities, medical colleges and campaign groups, said that “despite some good progress”, more needs to be done.

It warned that the guidelines should be extended to include saturated fats, along with measures to reduce the impact of junk food marketing where children were the target audience, according to PA.

OHA lead, Caroline Cerny, said: “Good progress has been made over the last year with strong measures to reduce sugar from foods and drink and we look forward to seeing ambitious targets for industry to make the food we eat less calorific. However, we can’t ignore the fact that the food industry continues to get away with bombarding children with adverts that we know encourage unhealthy food choices.

“The existing regulations are full of loopholes and don’t reflect the way children watch TV or online content. Failing to tackle this area is significantly undermining the impact of the childhood obesity plan.

She added: “After one year, it is scraping along with a C grade, rather than topping the class with an A star.”