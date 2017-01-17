A representative for Kim Kardashian has denied reports that the star enjoyed a secret fling with Calum Best, years before becoming one of the most famous women in the world.
According to The Sun, the two stars had a brief romance while they were both living in Malibu, after being introduced by Kim’s step-brother, Brody Jenner.
An insider told the newspaper: “[Calum and Kim] used to hang out in the same social circles and shared a lot in common as they both had famous fathers.
“Calum was close pals with Brody and is still friends with him and Scott Disick today.
“Kim is obviously married now but Calum still keeps in touch with the family when he’s in the states.”
However, as soon as our daydreams of a pre-fame Kim and Calum riding around Los Angeles in a convertible started, her rep has now put the kabosh on the claims.
Her spokesperson confirmed to the MailOnline that the story “is false”, but did reveal that the pair are linked, even if it isn’t romantically, adding: “They never dated however, he was in her 5th grade class.”
Admittedly the daydream of pre-fame Kim and Calum passing notes to one another and rolling their eyes in geography class isn’t quite the ‘Teenage Dream’-esque drive to the beach we had in mind, but we’ll take it anyway.
Calum is currently in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, where until recently he was sharing a living space with Ray J, who dated Kim in the early days of her celebrity, and appears alongside her in her infamous sex tape.