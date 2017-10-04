Superstar producer Calvin Harris has upbraided the Conservative Party for using his music as Theresa May’s conference entrance music, quipping he did not want to be associated with “such a sad event”.

The Prime Minister took to the stage in Manchester to Harris’s collaboration with Rihanna, This Is What You Came For, before her speech turned to disaster.

May was served a P45 by prankster Simon Brodkin, fell victim to a coughing fit, and stood against a backdrop of letters falling from the wall.

Hours later, the Scottish musician and DJ indicated he would not have agreed the coalition. He tweeted: “Conservative party conference playing my song was not approved - i do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event.”