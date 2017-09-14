All Sections
    14/09/2017 10:32 BST | Updated 14/09/2017 12:15 BST

    This Calvin Klein Jumper Is Winter's Answer To The Nearly-Naked Dress

    Try this jumper at the Xmas family gathering.

    Calvin Klein is selling see-through jumpers now, and to be honest we’re not surprised.

    The idea of haute couture is about luxury and decadence, and what’s more decadent than wearing a jumper that isn’t actually there? After all, it was good enough for the Emperor.

    The see-through panels are made up of polyamide (75%) and elastane (25%), so technically you are wearing something. But still.

    The unusual creation is available on Ssense.com at €1,810.

    That’s over £1,500, so you know it’s legit. 

    Calvin Klein

    Described as the ‘multicolour wool cheerleader sweater,’ the jumper’s name has more content than the product itself. 

    Perhaps this is all part of a cunning plan to save on manufacturing costs. In which case, count me out. 

    Sleeves look nice though... 

    Calvin Klein

    Even the model looks slightly bored with the Extra-ness of it all.

    Maybe he’s just caught a chill and is not about that 9-5 rn.

    Calvin Klein

    In case you were wondering, it’s a unisex jumper.

    Ladies, this means you can rock this ‘edgy’ look while reviving the great see-through-blouse-and-cute-bra trend of ’08. 

