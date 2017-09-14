This Calvin Klein Jumper Is Winter's Answer To The Nearly-Naked Dress

Calvin Klein is selling see-through jumpers now, and to be honest we’re not surprised.

The idea of haute couture is about luxury and decadence, and what’s more decadent than wearing a jumper that isn’t actually there? After all, it was good enough for the Emperor.

The see-through panels are made up of polyamide (75%) and elastane (25%), so technically you are wearing something. But still.

The unusual creation is available on Ssense.com at €1,810.

That’s over £1,500, so you know it’s legit.