A 250-year-old Cambridge University tradition of publishing students’ exam results outside the Senate House could be banned under new data protection laws.

The legislation, set to come into force in May 2018, is likely to deem the current system of posting “class lists” as illegal.

The news comes just months after Cambridge students voted to uphold the age-old practice, despite campaigners claiming it promotes “a culture of grade shaming”, triggers mental health issues and advertises the gender attainment gap.