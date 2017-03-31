A Cambridge University economics lecturer has championed prostitution, saying people with a “great body” should be able to make money by honing their “erotic skills”.

Victoria Bateman called on economists to fight against “irrational societal norms” and help prostitutes “benefit from markets that work with them”.

Writing in the Times Higher Education magazine, Bateman said: “There is a logical inconsistency with the way that we think about consensual prostitution – a largely female trade – compared with the male-dominated spheres of soldiering and boxing – all of which come at significant risk to the body and the brain.”