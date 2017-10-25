English Literature lecturers at the University of Cambridge will not be “forced” to drop white writers from the curriculum in favour of black authors, the institution has asserted.

It had been reported that, following demands from students to “decolonise” the curriculum, professors would have to “ensure the presence” of BME writers on their courses under new plans put forward by academics.

According to The Telegraph, this was “likely to lead to existing authors being downgraded or dropped altogether”. The newspaper said it based many of its claims on the minutes of a meeting of the university’s Teaching Forum.

But a spokesperson for Britain’s top university said there had been “no decision” to alter the way English is taught, adding that any future changes would “not lead to any one author being dropped in favour of others”.

“That is not the way the system works at Cambridge,” they said.

“There is no set curriculum as tutors individually lead the studies of their group of students and recommend their reading lists – those reading lists can include any author.”

The spokesman added that the Teaching Forum has “no decision-making powers”, saying its decision points are questions to be discussed by the faculty.