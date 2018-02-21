Police have launched murder investigations after two young men were fatally stabbed in north-west London within a mile of each other.

The Met said the first victim, believed to be in his late teens, was found with stab wounds in Bartholomew Road, Camden, at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The Camden New Journal said he was 17 years old and lived on the nearby Peckwater estate. Other reports suggested he was the sixth teenager to be stabbed to death in London this year.

Officers were later called to reports of a disturbance in Malden Road at about 10.15pm and found a man, believed to be about 20 years old, with serious stab wounds.

He was also pronounced dead at the scene.