Police have launched murder investigations after two young men were fatally stabbed in north-west London within a mile of each other.
The Met said the first victim, believed to be in his late teens, was found with stab wounds in Bartholomew Road, Camden, at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The Camden New Journal said he was 17 years old and lived on the nearby Peckwater estate. Other reports suggested he was the sixth teenager to be stabbed to death in London this year.
Officers were later called to reports of a disturbance in Malden Road at about 10.15pm and found a man, believed to be about 20 years old, with serious stab wounds.
He was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The first attack took place just metres away from where a candlelit vigil was recently held for Lewis Blackman, who was killed in Kensington on Sunday. The 19-year-old had grown up on Peckwater estate.
It was built next to one in memory of his friend, Nuno Cardoso, a law student who died after collapsing in a police van in December, the CNJ said.
Police are awaiting formal identification of the first victim and said next of kin have been informed.
Inquiries are under way to confirm the identity of the second man.
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command have launched separate investigations and said police are working to establish whether there are any links between the two incidents.
No arrests have been made.
Police said additional patrols will take place across Camden throughout the night and a section 60 order – which gives police the right to search people in places where they believe serious violence will take place – is in force until 7am on Wednesday.
Sarah Hayward, a councillor for King’s Cross, tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken by reports of numerous stabbings in Camden tonight.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is yet to comment on the stabbings but on Tuesday shared a video urging people not to carry knives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.