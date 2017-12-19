Two men who died in a fire at a five-star luxury hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond have been named. Richard Dyson and Simon Midgley, both from London, were staying at Cameron House in Balloch, when the fire broke out at around 6.45am on Monday. Midgley had posted a picture of the hotel on Saturday to social media, stating it was to be “home for the weekend.”

Thought their identities have not been officially confirmed by police, friends and relatives have been leaving condolences for the men. Guests Andrew and Louise Logan and their infant son Jimmy, from Worcestershire, were taken to hospital but have since been discharged. More than 200 guests were evacuated from the building, which was extensively damaged in the blaze. Several people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

In a statement, hotel director Andy Roger said: “The very swift actions of the emergency services yesterday undoubtedly prevented further tragedy and I cannot begin to thank them for their bravery, compassion and professionalism.” He added: “The emergency services were at the scene long into the night and I cannot praise their efforts highly enough. They are true heroes. The firemen bringing out a couple and their young child by ladder from second-floor room was a heart-stopping moment for all those who witnessed it.”

The hotel is a popular wedding venue and houses the Michelin star Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond restaurant. On its Facebook page, Cameron House said the fire was within the main building. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.