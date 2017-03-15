Can Men Fake An Orgasm? Survey Finds One In Four Have

Countless surveys have revealed that women are more likely to fake orgasms, but that’s not to say men don’t do it too. More than one in four men have faked an orgasm, according to a new survey by DrEd.com. Experts asked 2,000 people about orgasms and discovered that 27% of men had faked an orgasm, compared to 68% of women. Among the guys who had faked it in bed: 25% were heterosexual, 34% identified as bisexual and almost half (48%) were gay men. For those who are currently scratching their chins over the matter of how a man might fake an orgasm (because, well, isn’t it obvious when they’ve crossed the finishing line?!) read on.

Noviembre Anita Vela via Getty Images

Sex and dating expert and HuffPost UK blogger The Guyliner previously told The Huffington Post UK that faking an orgasm isn’t all that hard. “It’s fairly easy if you’re using a condom. Even if you don’t know the person you’re having sex with that well, you can usually tell when it’s time for you to begin your performance,” he said. “As their cheeks start to flush and their movements become more… well, frantic, now’s your big moment. Make all the right noises, get your breathing to that special rhythm and let go. “In the heat of the moment, nobody’s going to be double-checking the condom. Just remove it, and yourself, and head to the bathroom to get rid of it before anyone starts asking any questions.” He added that without a condom “it’s trickier”, but there’s usually so much going on that “there isn’t time to stop and assess exactly what’s happened and what hasn’t”. It’s worth noting that if there is a lack of semen, that’s not to say your partner hasn’t orgasmed, according to sex expert Alix Fox. “Women shouldn’t assume that their partner is absolutely acting if he says he’s orgasmed without ejaculating, though. It is possible for gents to experience climactic sensations without producing any fluid,” she said. “‘Dry orgasms can also occur if a man has ejaculated several times in a short period and his body has temporarily run out of seminal fluid stocks.”