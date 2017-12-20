Can We Save The Planet?

I’ve been interested in doing what I can to help improve the world around me for the past couple of years as I’ve become more aware of the social, economic and environmental problems across the planet.

So many people either think ‘so what?’ or acknowledge that there are problems across the world but have no idea what they can do to solve it... it’s just one of those things we have to accept, right? WRONG!

Are you honestly okay with letting animals suffer a long, painful and drawn out death because you threw out a plastic bag you just didn’t need? Are you okay with the fact that there are people in the world without food whilst you’re throwing away food you bought because it was cheap but really didn’t need and didn’t get a chance to eat? Are you okay that you’ve had the opportunity to be educated and have the choice to go into a career of your choice whilst there are people in the world who aren’t allowed an educated purely because of their gender?

The fact you are reading this blog is testament to the privilege you have in life compared to others: firstly you can read and secondly you have access to a device that can access the internet which means you have electricity.

If you’re feeling a bit uneasy reading that I’m going to hazard a guess that you aren’t honestly okay with those things. If that’s the case, I’m here to tell you... you care about sustainability. Not even three years ago, I thought of sustainability as a word that encompasses only things like recycling and climate change and treehugging. Actually, it’s about everything. The United Nations have a set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals that show how as a population we can strive to be better in all aspects of life.