Can You Spot The Caesar In The Salad? The Latest Puzzle To Boggle Your Mind

If you’re looking for some afternoon procrastination, you’ve come to the right place.
A new puzzle created by artist Sally-Ann Heron is asking Brits to ‘find the Caesar in the salad’ and it’s harder than it sounds.
Can you spot the emperor hiding among the tomatoes, cucumber, lettuce, onions, pepper and sweetcorn?
Scroll down to see than answer.
The puzzle has been created with sandwich brand Subway as part of their Salad of the Day promotion.
The promotion sees a different salad available for just £2.80 each day of the week for a limited time this summer.
If you still can’t see Caesar, he’s hiding in the white circle.