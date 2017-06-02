All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    02/06/2017 12:09 BST

    Can You Spot The Caesar In The Salad? The Latest Puzzle To Boggle Your Mind

    👀 👀 👀

    If you’re looking for some afternoon procrastination, you’ve come to the right place.

    A new puzzle created by artist Sally-Ann Heron is asking Brits to ‘find the Caesar in the salad’ and it’s harder than it sounds.

    Can you spot the emperor hiding among the tomatoes, cucumber, lettuce, onions, pepper and sweetcorn?

    Scroll down to see than answer.

    Subway

    The puzzle has been created with sandwich brand Subway as part of their Salad of the Day promotion.

    The promotion sees a different salad available for just £2.80 each day of the week for a limited time this summer.

    If you still can’t see Caesar, he’s hiding in the white circle.

    Subway

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:food newspuzzles

    Conversations