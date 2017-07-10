Cancer Is Now More Common Than Marriage In The UK

Being diagnosed with cancer is now one of the most common life-changing events in people’s lives. In fact, it’s more common than marriage. That’s according to a new report from Macmillan Cancer Support which found there are over 70,000 more new cases of cancer each year in UK than new marriages. The disease is also the most feared among the public, ahead of Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, depression, heart disease and multiple sclerosis. But the charity has urged people to change their perceptions of cancer, by emphasising that ‘life with cancer is still life’. A Macmillan spokesperson said: “Cancer is almost always life-changing, but it isn’t always life-ending. Life with cancer is still life - you’re still a dad, a sister, a grandparent, a friend.”

FatCamera via Getty Images

Jane Ives, 49, a mum of two from Hampshire, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. She said: “Getting a diagnosis of cancer was probably the single most terrifying thing that has happened to me. “My biggest fear by far was not seeing my children fully grow up. Not being there for those milestones in their lives – their graduations, their weddings maybe. “But here I am three years on and in a few weeks I will be at my eldest’s graduation, which will be a huge moment for both of us. “While the fear never quite leaves you – you realise life goes on after cancer and you appreciate the here and now.” Macmillan’s report, ‘The C-Word: How we react to cancer today’, found that for one in 10 people in the UK, cancer is their biggest fear of all, ahead of losing a loved one, their own death or even terrorism. It also highlighted that people’s perceptions and fears around cancer can be unhelpful in supporting them to understand their choices when they are diagnosed. One in three people (34%) said when they were first told they had cancer, they were in a daze and couldn’t take anything in.