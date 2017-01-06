Former Liberty X singer, Jessica Taylor, has boosted the search for a three-year-old cancer patient’s favourite chair.
The 36-year-old tweeted out the appeal on Wednesday 4 January, writing: “Can Twitter help find a children’s chair like this for a three-year-old who has fallen in love with it whilst having chemo in hospital? Please RT.”
Taylor didn’t explain if or how she knew the source of the appeal.
Her post was retweeted more than 2,000 times in two days with many offering to pay for the chair if it is found and telling her the manufacturer.
One woman on Twitter managed to find a link to the chair online.
“TEAL is an NHS supplier, they should be able to sort you out with what you need, I have dealt with them a lot,” she wrote.
A man also tweeted Taylor writing: “Teal, Renray and Knightbridge are main NHS contractors that supply this chair.”
Others offered money if someone was able to find the chair in the correct colour.
And some wanted to make the chair extra special by adding a homemade cushion.
Many NHS workers were willing to donate a chair from their own hospitals for the three-year-old.
Taylor thanked everyone for their responses and said she had passed them on.
“Thank you so much to everyone who replied to my query about the chair,” she wrote on 5 January.
“I’ve forwarded on all the responses so fingers crossed.”
What a wonderful bunch. We hope the three-year-old is reunited with their chair as swiftly as possible.