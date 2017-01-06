Former Liberty X singer, Jessica Taylor, has boosted the search for a three-year-old cancer patient’s favourite chair.

The 36-year-old tweeted out the appeal on Wednesday 4 January, writing: “Can Twitter help find a children’s chair like this for a three-year-old who has fallen in love with it whilst having chemo in hospital? Please RT.”

Taylor didn’t explain if or how she knew the source of the appeal.

Her post was retweeted more than 2,000 times in two days with many offering to pay for the chair if it is found and telling her the manufacturer.

Can Twitter help find a children's chair like this for a 3 yr old who has fallen in love with it whilst having chemo in hospital? Please RT pic.twitter.com/IUc9pwRy5b — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaLibertyX) January 4, 2017

One woman on Twitter managed to find a link to the chair online.

“TEAL is an NHS supplier, they should be able to sort you out with what you need, I have dealt with them a lot,” she wrote.

A man also tweeted Taylor writing: “Teal, Renray and Knightbridge are main NHS contractors that supply this chair.”

Others offered money if someone was able to find the chair in the correct colour.

@JessicaLibertyX if you find one and it's very expensive I'd be delighted to help pay for it. — Alan (@PossiblyAlan) January 5, 2017

And some wanted to make the chair extra special by adding a homemade cushion.

@JessicaLibertyX Can I make a personalised cushion to go in the chair for the 3 yr old when you get it? Let me know. X — Mrs G (@The_real_Mrs_G) January 5, 2017

Many NHS workers were willing to donate a chair from their own hospitals for the three-year-old.

@JessicaLibertyX Jessica did you find this chair? I have a feeling we for sure have this chair at the hospital I work at. — Paul Grant (@importsdelight) January 5, 2017

@JessicaLibertyX i work in the NHS shall i ask our procurement dept tomorrow ? Or is it sorted — andrew kent (@kenty63) January 4, 2017

Taylor thanked everyone for their responses and said she had passed them on.

“Thank you so much to everyone who replied to my query about the chair,” she wrote on 5 January.

“I’ve forwarded on all the responses so fingers crossed.”

Thank you so much to everyone who replied to my query about the chair...I've forwarded on all the responses so fingers crossed ❤ — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaLibertyX) January 5, 2017

What a wonderful bunch. We hope the three-year-old is reunited with their chair as swiftly as possible.

