Deadly Cancer Cells Can Be Knocked Out By Combining Antibiotics With Vitamin C

The key to stopping potentially-deadly cancer stem cells from developing into tumours could be prescribing a combination of antibiotics and Vitamin C to patients.

New research from the University of Salford, Manchester, has been testing the experimental new strategy, which works like a one-two punch with knockout results.

In fact, the treatment is nearly 100 times more effective at stopping cancer cell growth than pharmaceuticals such as 2-DG, according to the team.

And as both ingredients (antibiotics and Vitamin C) are relatively non-toxic, this could dramatically reduce the possible side-effects of anti-cancer therapy.