A woman whose foot was amputated due to cancer has dedicated an entire Instagram account to its daily adventures.

Following surgery, Kristi Loyall asked staff if she could keep her amputated foot, to which they agreed. She then sent it off to be cleaned and transformed into a proper skeleton memento.

Now, Loyall takes the skeletal foot on daily adventures and shares photos of it on its very own Instagram account, ‘One Foot Wander’.

Her detached foot now has more than 4,800 followers (and counting).

Loyall said she was diagnosed with epitheliod sarcoma in 2016, after years of going backwards and forwards from the doctor’s.

Writing on her GoFundMe page, Loyall said she first noticed something was wrong when she experienced numbness in her smallest toe.

Between 2011-2014, the numbness progressed to half of her right foot and she started to experience pain, which she described as “very intense”.

After the pain began to affect her sleep, Loyall’s doctor referred her to a neurologist, who said she had a vitamin B-12 deficiency.

In 2015, Loyall noticed a lump on the inside of her right foot and, after months of doctor’s appointments, scans and tests, she was finally diagnosed with cancer.

She had her foot amputated on 22 April 2016 to ensure the cancer wouldn’t spread.

Currently loling bc I only have 1 3/5 legs #amputee A photo posted by Kristi Loyall (@kristico110) on Jul 9, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

Loyall has since set up a GoFundMe page to try and fund $10,000-worth (£8,250) of medical bills.

She has also set up a lighthearted Instagram account dedicated to her foot, as a way of dealing with her cancer journey in a humorous light.

While cancer may have taken her foot, it certainly hasn’t taken her sense of humour.

Here are just some of the brilliantly weird photos she’s taken of her detached limb so far...

I guess bones taste good? #amputee #skeleton #foot #cat #mrkitty A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:26pm PST

Ripped off my foot and flesh #amputee #skeleton #foot A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Oct 16, 2016 at 5:55pm PDT

Footzilla attacks lighthouse for the second time #amputee #skeleton #foot #footzilla #lighthouse #galveston #texas A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Oct 23, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

Getting urban #amputee #skeleton #foot #graffiti #houston #texas A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Oct 24, 2016 at 8:09am PDT

All tucked in #amputee #skeleton #foot #cancersucks #cancer #epithelioidsarcoma A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Oct 26, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT

Walkin on the sun? #amputee #skeleton #foot #cancersucks #cancer #sunset A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:51pm PST

Playing on train tracks #amputee #skeleton #foot #cancersucks #cancer #epithelioidsarcoma A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Dec 11, 2016 at 11:41am PST

This may come as a surprise, but... #imafallrisk #amputee #skeleton #foot #funnybone #cancer #epithelioidsarcoma #cancersucks A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:53am PST