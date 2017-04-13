Candice Huffine has achieved her long-held dream of being an Elle cover star.
As part of a diverse line up of six models - including Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Maria Borges - Huffine posed in a powder pink one-piece for the publication’s May swimsuit issue.
Huffine is the only cover star whose full body is shown - without a single reference to ‘plus-size’ or ‘curve’ in sight - and we think that’s progress for body positivity.
The model took to Instagram to share why she’s so proud of her cover image:
“For as long as I can remember, I dreamt of being a model,” Huffine wrote. “So my body type wasn’t ideal measurements, minor detail.
“I refused to be told I couldn’t become what I had always imagined and committed myself to working tirelessly for the day when my size wouldn’t dictate my possibility.”
“I hope this cover can serve as a symbol for anyone who believes they can, that they are, that they will be,” Huffine continued.
“If you wake up every morning and can think of nothing but your dream, follow it and never stop.”
And the publication marked another milestone for diversity. As reported by The Huffington Post, model Maria Borges is the first African model to appear on Elle’s cover this century.
Similarly, Borges - who walked for Victoria’s Secret last year - took to Instagram to celebrate her dream coming true too:
“Thank you, Elle. I’ll cherish this moment forever,” she wrote.
Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk also shared a snap of her cover shot with her 3.5 million Instagram followers, saying:
“Never dared to dream this big!”
Model Hailey Baldwin gushed about having been given the chance to work with the other women:
“So excited and happy to be on the May cover of Elle USA alongside these amazing, beautiful girls,” she wrote.
The issue will be available to buy from 18 April.