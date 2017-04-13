Candice Huffine has achieved her long-held dream of being an Elle cover star.

As part of a diverse line up of six models - including Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Maria Borges - Huffine posed in a powder pink one-piece for the publication’s May swimsuit issue.

Huffine is the only cover star whose full body is shown - without a single reference to ‘plus-size’ or ‘curve’ in sight - and we think that’s progress for body positivity.

The model took to Instagram to share why she’s so proud of her cover image:

“For as long as I can remember, I dreamt of being a model,” Huffine wrote. “So my body type wasn’t ideal measurements, minor detail.

“I refused to be told I couldn’t become what I had always imagined and committed myself to working tirelessly for the day when my size wouldn’t dictate my possibility.”