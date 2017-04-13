All Sections
    13/04/2017 11:45 BST

    Candice Huffine On Why Her Elle Cover Is A Major Step Forward For Body Positivity In Fashion Magazines

    🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌

    Candice Huffine has achieved her long-held dream of being an Elle cover star. 

    As part of a diverse line up of six models - including Hailey BaldwinBella Hadid and Maria Borges - Huffine posed in a powder pink one-piece for the publication’s May swimsuit issue. 

    Huffine is the only cover star whose full body is shown - without a single reference to ‘plus-size’ or ‘curve’ in sight - and we think that’s progress for body positivity

    The model took to Instagram to share why she’s so proud of her cover image: 

    “For as long as I can remember, I dreamt of being a model,” Huffine wrote. “So my body type wasn’t ideal measurements, minor detail. 

    “I refused to be told I couldn’t become what I had always imagined and committed myself to working tirelessly for the day when my size wouldn’t dictate my possibility.”

    For as long as I can remember, I dreamt of being a model. Anytime there was an opportunity to write down my future goals in class it was "move to New York City and become a fashion model". There was no plan B for me. So my body type wasn't ideal measurements, minor detail. 😉 I refused to be told I couldn't become what I had always imagined and committed myself to working tirelessly for the day when my size wouldn't dictate my possibility. I hope this cover can serve as a symbol for anyone who believes they can, that they are, that they will be. If you wake up every morning and can think of nothing but your dream, follow it and never stop. I am honored and so thrilled to share with you the cover of @elleusa!! Proud to be alongside @bellahadid, @jastookes, @hoskelsa, @iammariaborges, and @haileybaldwin, proving there’s no single definition of beauty. Photography by @terrytsiolis Styled by @samiranasr Hair @rominahair Makeup @frankieboyd Issue hits stands April 18th!!!! 🎉🎉

    A post shared by Candice Huffine (@candicehuffine) on

    “I hope this cover can serve as a symbol for anyone who believes they can, that they are, that they will be,” Huffine continued.

    “If you wake up every morning and can think of nothing but your dream, follow it and never stop.”

    And the publication marked another milestone for diversity. As reported by The Huffington Post, model Maria Borges is the first African model to appear on Elle’s cover this century. 

    Similarly, Borges - who walked for Victoria’s Secret last year - took to Instagram to celebrate her dream coming true too:

    “Thank you, Elle. I’ll cherish this moment forever,” she wrote.

    Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk also shared a snap of her cover shot with her 3.5 million Instagram followers, saying:

    “Never dared to dream this big!”

    Model Hailey Baldwin gushed about having been given the chance to work with the other women:

    “So excited and happy to be on the May cover of Elle USA alongside these amazing, beautiful girls,” she wrote.

    The issue will be available to buy from 18 April.

    Conversations