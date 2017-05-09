Cannabis Is Able To Reverse Ageing In The Brain

With every passing year our brains tend to get a little less sharp, because like every other organ in the body, our brain ages over time. This decreases memory performance and cognitive ability, meaning it takes that little bit longer to do the crossword. But now scientists have discovered that cannabis is capable of reversing this process in the brains of mice, seeing them regress to the cerebral state of two-month-old animals.

Professor Andreas Zimmer, said: “The treatment completely reversed the loss of performance in the old animals. It looked as though the THC treatment turned back the molecular clock.” A low dose treatment (at non-intoxicating levels) was given to the older rodents, at twelve and eighteen-months-old, which is old given their life span relative to humans. And this treatment saw their grey matter effectively made ‘younger’ again. The researchers at the University of Bonn and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem administered a small quantity of THC, the active ingredient in the hemp plant over a period of time. They then tested learning capacity and memory performance in the animals – including, orientation skills and found that capabilities had increased.