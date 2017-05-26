All Sections
    26/05/2017 10:26 BST

    Cannes 2017: Bella Hadid Just Won The Nearly-Naked Trend

    Shine bright like a diamond 💎

    From Rita Ora in Elie Saab to Charlize Theron in Christian Dior, celebrities have been embracing the nearly-naked trend with aplomb at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

    But supermodel Bella Hadid just took the crown. 

    Hadid graced the red carpet at the annual amfAR gala in a shimmery gown by designer René Caovilla, and looked incredible. 

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Bella Hadid at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on 25 May 25 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

    The floor-skimming sheer gown was embellished with diamontes and featured a long train. 

    Hadid paired the ensemble with a metallic strappy sandals and a ballerina-style bun. 

    Ki Price via Getty Images
    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    Bella Hadid arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on 25 May 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
    Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017 via Getty Images
    Bella Hadid arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on 25 May 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

    Conversations