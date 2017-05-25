Philipp Plein showcased his debut Resort collection in Cannes - with models Jeremy Meeks and Winnie Harlow leading the runway.
Celebrating its 70th year, the 10-day long event has already witness an array of celebrities - from Julianne Moore and Rita Ora to Nicole Kidman - taking to the red carpet in statement-making ensembles.
But Philipp Plein’s catwalk on Wednesday 24 May hosted streetwear-style couture with aplomb. From floral patterns and sparkling embellishment to well-cut denim, it projected a whole lot of attitude.
And it was Jeremy Meeks - aka Hot Mugshot Guy - who stole the show.
It was the second time the new model has walked for the designer, having made his catwalk debut for Philipp Plein at New York Fashion Week in February.
Meeks’ modelling career has been going from strength-to-strength since his mugshot photo racked up more than 80,000 likes when it was posted on the Stockton Police Department Facebook page in 2014, (he’d been arrested for gun charges).
The 32-year-old father-of-two, from California, US, signed a modelling contract with White Cross Management on his release in 2016.
Model-of-the-moment Winnie Harlow also graced the Plein runway looking incredible in an all-white ensemble - paired with short cropped hair and bare feet.
And Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter, Sofia Richie was also amongst the models, wearing an embellished skull jumper and knee-high boots.
Paris Hilton, a friend of Philipp Plein, also made an appearance in shades, a floor-skimming dress and thigh-high black boots.
The Resort 2018 show also introducesd elements from a new capsule collection produced in collaboration with famed graffiti artist Alec Monopoly.