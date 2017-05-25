Philipp Plein showcased his debut Resort collection in Cannes - with models Jeremy Meeks and Winnie Harlow leading the runway.

Celebrating its 70th year, the 10-day long event has already witness an array of celebrities - from Julianne Moore and Rita Ora to Nicole Kidman - taking to the red carpet in statement-making ensembles.

But Philipp Plein’s catwalk on Wednesday 24 May hosted streetwear-style couture with aplomb. From floral patterns and sparkling embellishment to well-cut denim, it projected a whole lot of attitude.

And it was Jeremy Meeks - aka Hot Mugshot Guy - who stole the show.