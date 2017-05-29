All Sections
    29/05/2017 11:17 BST

    Cannes 2017: Uma Thurman Wows With Nearly-Naked Dress On Closing Night

    😍

    While Uma Thurman might not have been the first person to jump on the nearly-naked bandwagon at Cannes 2017, she definitely made her mark on closing night.

    Following in the footsteps of Bella Hadid, the President of the festival’s Un Certain Regard Jury stunned with a pure gold fringed Atelier Versace dress.

    Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images
    President of the Un Certain Regard jury Uma Thurman attends the Closing Ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.

    The 1920s inspired gown was made from a shimmering gold fringe material that almost floated around her as she walked down the red carpet.

    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
    President of the Un Certain Regard jury Uma Thurman attends the Closing Ceremony during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.

    Twirling for the photographers the actress showed off her contribution to the nearly-naked dress trend that has been dominating the Cannes 2017 carpet.

    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
    resident of the Un Certain Regard jury Uma Thurman attends the Closing Ceremony during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Actress Uma Thurman and her son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke arrive for the Closing Awards Ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.
    Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
    President of the Un Certain Regard jury Uma Thurman and her son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke attend the Closing Ceremony during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.

    Sporting her blonde hair straight along with minimal make-up the Pulp Fiction actress looked absolutely stunning.

    From Rita Ora in Elie Saab to Charlize Theron in Christian Dior, celebrities have been embracing the nearly-naked trend with aplomb at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

