While Uma Thurman might not have been the first person to jump on the nearly-naked bandwagon at Cannes 2017, she definitely made her mark on closing night.
Following in the footsteps of Bella Hadid, the President of the festival’s Un Certain Regard Jury stunned with a pure gold fringed Atelier Versace dress.
The 1920s inspired gown was made from a shimmering gold fringe material that almost floated around her as she walked down the red carpet.
Twirling for the photographers the actress showed off her contribution to the nearly-naked dress trend that has been dominating the Cannes 2017 carpet.
Sporting her blonde hair straight along with minimal make-up the Pulp Fiction actress looked absolutely stunning.
From Rita Ora in Elie Saab to Charlize Theron in Christian Dior, celebrities have been embracing the nearly-naked trend with aplomb at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.