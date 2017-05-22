Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn hit the runway at Cannes Film Festival for a good cause.

Enlisting some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, supermodel Naomi Campbell hosted her annual Fashion for Relief charity event on Sunday 21 May.

Celebrating its 12th anniversary, the event witnessed an array of household names - such as Heidi Klum, Natalia Vodianova, Erin O’Connor, Natasha Poly and Mary J. Blige - take to the catwalk to raise money for Save The Children.

Supermodel Kate Moss - who has officially retired from the catwalk - looked incredible as she supported long-time friend Campbell.