All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    22/05/2017 11:28 BST

    Cannes Film Festival 2017: Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell And Kendall Jenner Hit The Runway For Charity

    Walk, walk, fashion baby 🎶

    Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn hit the runway at Cannes Film Festival for a good cause. 

    Enlisting some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, supermodel Naomi Campbell hosted her annual Fashion for Relief charity event on Sunday 21 May. 

    Celebrating its 12th anniversary, the event witnessed an array of household names - such as Heidi Klum, Natalia Vodianova, Erin O’Connor, Natasha Poly and Mary J. Blige - take to the catwalk to raise money for Save The Children.  

    Supermodel Kate Moss - who has officially retired from the catwalk - looked incredible as she supported long-time friend Campbell.

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Kate Moss walks the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on 21 May 2017 in Cannes, France. 

    Campbell set up her charity, Fashion for Relief, in 2005 to provide aid to humanitarian causes across the world. 

    The runway show was followed by an auction. 

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on 21 May 2017 in Cannes, France. 
    Ki Price via Getty Images
    Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on 21 May 2017 in Cannes, France. 
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Heidi Klum walks the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on 21 May 2017 in Cannes, France. 
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on 21 May 2017 in Cannes, France. 
    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    Natalia Vodianova walks the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on 21 May 2017 in Cannes, France.
    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    (L-R) Valery Kaufman, Maria Borges, Natalia Vodianova, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Natasha Poly and Tami Williams pose on the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on 21 May 2017 in Cannes, France. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionModelsKendall JennerCharityKate MossNaomi Campbellcannes film festivalsave the childrenrunway

    Conversations