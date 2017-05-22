The jurors of the Queer Palm Award at the Cannes Film Festival have staged a protest condemning the attacks on gay men in Chechnya.

The judges, including Lidia Terki, Travis Mathews and Yair Hochner, were among those who held up signs on the red carpet during the festival in the south of France on Sunday (21 May).

They were attending a screening of ‘120 Beats Per Minute’ - a Robin Campillo-directed film, which recounts the early days of ACT UP and AIDS activism in Paris during the 1990s Paris. It is already considered to be a serious contender for Cannes’ prestigious Palm d’Or award.