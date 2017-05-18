All Sections
    Cannes Film Festival 2017: Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid And Elle Fanning Give Us Wedding Style Vibes

    Oh, so pretty 👰 💕

    From Bella Hadid in Atelier Versace to Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood, celebrities are channelling wedding-style vibes with aplomb at Cannes Film Festival

    Celebrating its 70th year, the glamour of the Riviera was out in full fashion force on the red carpet on Wednesday 17 May. 

    ALBERTO PIZZOLI via Getty Images
    Emily Ratajkowski walks the red carpet on 17 May 2017 during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. 

    From blush pink and creamy hues, here are some of the stars best bridal influenced looks so far:

    • Elle Fanning
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      Wears Vivienne Westwood. 
    • Lily-Rose Depp
      George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Wears Chanel. 
    • Bella Hadid
      Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
      Wears Alexandre Vauthier. 
    • Uma Thurman
      Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Wears Atelier Versace. 
    • Daria Strokouz
      Gisela Schober via Getty Images
    • Araya Hargate
      Gisela Schober via Getty Images
      Wears Ralph & Russo. 
    • Clotilde Courau
      Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
    • Emily Ratajkowski
      ALBERTO PIZZOLI via Getty Images
      Wears Twin Set by Simona Barbieri. 

