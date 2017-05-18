From Bella Hadid in Atelier Versace to Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood, celebrities are channelling wedding-style vibes with aplomb at Cannes Film Festival.
Celebrating its 70th year, the glamour of the Riviera was out in full fashion force on the red carpet on Wednesday 17 May.
From blush pink and creamy hues, here are some of the stars best bridal influenced looks so far:
Elle FanningBarcroft Media via Getty Images
Lily-Rose DeppGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
Bella HadidPascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Uma ThurmanSamir Hussein via Getty Images
Daria StrokouzGisela Schober via Getty Images
Araya HargateGisela Schober via Getty Images
Clotilde CourauPascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Emily RatajkowskiALBERTO PIZZOLI via Getty Images