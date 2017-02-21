As you’re no doubt aware by now, Milo Yiannopoulos’s book, Dangerous, has been cancelled after footage emerged of the alt-right agitator appearing to defend pedophilia.
While the move prompted joy from the left and outrage from some on the right, none encapsulated the episode quite like Edinburgh-based publisher, Canongate.
Unfortunately for the person controlling Canongate’s social media accounts, information to the contrary later emerged.
And it got worse - there were already plans afoot for the luminary piss-covered wolf.
Thankfully they managed to recover and it appears piss-covered wolf’s debut book will be in stock soon.
Not everyone was happy with the publisher’s stance, with lovers of brawling clowns threatening to boycott them in response.
Bravo Canongate, bravo.
In December, it was reported the British-born Breitbart News editor had signed a $250,000 book deal with Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.
In the videos, which were posted online Sunday, Yiannopoulos can be heard defending “relationships between younger boys and older men”, saying that society tends to “get hung up on this sort of child abuse stuff”.
Yiannopoulos responded in a post on Facebook, stating that the videos of him were “selectively edited.” “I do not support pedophilia. Period,” he said.
“If it somehow comes across (through my own sloppy phrasing or through deceptive editing) that I meant any of the ugly things alleged, let me set the record straight: I am completely disgusted by the abuse of children.”
Simon & Schuster’s Adam Rothberg later announced that the company and its Threshold Editions division would be cancelling the book that was due for release on June 13.