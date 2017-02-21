As you’re no doubt aware by now, Milo Yiannopoulos’s book, Dangerous, has been cancelled after footage emerged of the alt-right agitator appearing to defend pedophilia.

While the move prompted joy from the left and outrage from some on the right, none encapsulated the episode quite like Edinburgh-based publisher, Canongate.

Very happy (delighted really) to announce that we’re also not publishing Milo. — Canongate (@canongatebooks) February 21, 2017

Milo joins such luminaries as two clowns in a bar fight, a piss-covered wolf gnawing its own leg & Piers Morgan on our exciting non-list. — Canongate (@canongatebooks) February 21, 2017

Unfortunately for the person controlling Canongate’s social media accounts, information to the contrary later emerged.

@canongatebooks My colleague tells me we're currently in discussions with piss-covered wolf, 1 of the most exciting new voices in literature — Canongate (@canongatebooks) February 21, 2017

And it got worse - there were already plans afoot for the luminary piss-covered wolf.

@canongatebooks Should think so too! U sold us TV rights to Piss Covered Wolf's book 4 a fortune. Already started filming w the Chuckle Bros — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) February 21, 2017

Thankfully they managed to recover and it appears piss-covered wolf’s debut book will be in stock soon.

Very excited for this. ‘Voice of a generation’ is an overused phrase but, believe me, in this case the hype is well deserved. pic.twitter.com/0wfNQiHV1N — Canongate (@canongatebooks) February 21, 2017

There’s going to be a lot of attention for this in the coming months. Piss-Covered Wolf’s fans are rabid, like Piss-Covered Wolf himself. — Canongate (@canongatebooks) February 21, 2017

The Tweets from @canongatebooks on Milo are my new jam. "Piss-covered wolf." Yes. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 21, 2017

Not everyone was happy with the publisher’s stance, with lovers of brawling clowns threatening to boycott them in response.

@canongatebooks Disappointed in your attitude to this, will turn to more enlightened stockists of clown brawl texts in future. Good day sir! — Steve Hey (@SteveHey2) February 21, 2017

@canongatebooks Shame. I liked Two Clowns in a Bar Fight way before they had that hit single & got big. — David Pattie (@DavidPattie) February 21, 2017

Bravo Canongate, bravo.

Note to self: read more books published by @canongatebooks this year. — EuroGav Reads (@gavreads) February 21, 2017

Note to all: be more like Gav.https://t.co/Rzh2FJHeFB — Canongate (@canongatebooks) February 21, 2017