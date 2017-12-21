The former burial place of Richard III, a medieval monastic site which now lies under a car park in Leicester, has been given protected status.

The remains of the 13th century Greyfriars, where the last Plantagenet king was hastily laid to rest after his death in the Battle of Bosworth in 1485, has been listed as a scheduled monument.

It is thought the archaeological site – “one of the most significant in our national history” because of its connection to the dramatic events around the final battle of the War of the Roses – is well preserved under the city centre car park.

Making the friary into a scheduled monument means it is preserved for future generations, with special consent required before any work or changes can be made, the Press Association reported.