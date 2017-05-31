More than eight in 10 drivers are putting children’s safety at risk by failing to correctly fit child car seats, according to a new study by What Car? magazine.

The investigation carried out, in conjunction with Leicestershire Police and Child Seat Safety Ltd, found that only 15% of the child car seats assessed were fitted correctly and were appropriate to the children being carried in them.

The most common problem, accounting for a quarter (24%) of issues, was with the harness or seatbelt restraining the seat being too loose, twisted or incorrectly positioned.

“The evidence from this study was that the overwhelming majority of drivers were exposing the children in their cars to significantly increased risk,” said Julie Dagnall, Child Seat Safety co-director.

“It is important to raise awareness of this issue and to offer parents and other drivers carrying children the correct information and guidance.”