Cara Delevingne can pull off every hairstyle with aplomb.

The model-come-actress debuted a sleek, straight, platinum bob for a futuristic-style photoshoot for GQ magazine, and looked incredible.

Inspired by Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama, the model wore silver vintage fashion pieces by Manfred Thierry Mugler as she morphed into a robotic woman.

The magazine took to Instagram on Sunday 2 July to share a sneak peek and quotes from their interview with the model.

“I am a very outwardly free person, even though sometimes I don’t feel that way inside,” Cara told them.