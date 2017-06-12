All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    12/06/2017 14:42 BST

    Cara Delevingne Applauded For Challenging Gender Stereotypes With Photo Of Adorable Boy In A Skirt

    'A boy wearing a skirt harms no one.'

    Cara Delevingne is proving boys look every bit as stylish in skirts as little girls do, with her latest Instagram snap.

    The 24-year-old model shared a photo of a young boy, wearing a light-up fairy skirt that matched hers.

    “Boys in skirts 😊❤️,” she wrote on the caption on Sunday 11 June. 

    “This makes me feel so happy,” one person commented. “Boys should not be confined to wearing what society tells them.”

    Another wrote: “Love this, a boy wearing a skirt harms no one I never know why people think it does.

    “That’s called breaking dumbass gender roles.”

    And another commented: “This is teaching kids that gender roles don’t matter and they can do whatever the other gender can do or wear.”

    Delevingne also shared another photo of a little girl wearing the same light-up fairy skirt.

    We totally want one.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    23 Of Cara Delevingne's Greatest Style Moments
    MORE:parentsChildrengender stereotypescara delevingne

    Conversations