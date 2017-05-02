Cara Delevingne sprayed her newly-shaved head in metallic paint for the 69th annual Met Gala and it looked insouciantly cool.

Celebrities from the worlds of music, fashion and art all met at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York on 1 May, to celebrate this year’s theme of designer Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons.

Walking the red carpet, the model-come-actress wore a head-to-toe futuristic metallic look.

Completing her sprayed-on metallic hair with a sprinkling of diamantes, the star wore a heavily embellished Chanel suit with a belt and heels - all in the same silver shade.