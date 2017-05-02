All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    02/05/2017 08:45 BST

    Met Gala 2017: Cara Delevingne's Metallic Sprayed-On Hair Is Incredible

    It's fantastically futuristic 🌌

    Cara Delevingne sprayed her newly-shaved head in metallic paint for the 69th annual Met Gala and it looked insouciantly cool.  

    Celebrities from the worlds of music, fashion and art all met at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York on 1 May, to celebrate this year’s theme of designer Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons. 

    Walking the red carpet, the model-come-actress wore a head-to-toe futuristic metallic look.

    Completing her sprayed-on metallic hair with a sprinkling of diamantes, the star wore a heavily embellished Chanel suit with a belt and heels - all in the same silver shade. 

    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    Also on HuffPost
    Met Gala 2017: All The Oufits
    MORE:stylewomen's fashionCelebrity StyleFashion red carpetcara delevingneChanelMet BallMetropolitan Museum of Art

    Conversations