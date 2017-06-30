Cara Delevingne Admits It’s ‘Annoying’ When People ‘Pigeonhole’ Her Sexuality

Cara Delevingne has admitted she finds it frustrating when people try to categorise her based on her sexuality.
The model-turned-actress, who identifies as sexually “fluid”, has explained that people often want to label her as either straight or gay, which she describes as “an old way of thinking”.
Speaking candidly to Glamour Magazine, Cara explained: “Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, ’So you’re gay’. And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not gay’.
“A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking,” she continued. “It’s ‘So you’re just gay, right?’.
“[They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy’, [they’re like], ’But you’re gay’.
“I’m like, ’No, you’re so annoying!’... someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed.”
To make things super clear, she then added: “I’m not gay. I am. I’m not. I’m fluid! I like fluid.”
Cara has publicly discussed her sexuality on a number of occasions, first sharing a message on the subject with fans after National Coming Out Day back in 2014.
Posting a snap of herself in a t-shirt with the slogan ‘WE ARE YOU’, she wrote: “I’m late for National Coming Out Day but better late then never.
“Don’t be scared to be who you are. Please follow @iolovesyou and @selfevidentproject because #WEAREYOU [sic]”