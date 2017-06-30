Cara Delevingne Admits It’s ‘Annoying’ When People ‘Pigeonhole’ Her Sexuality

Cara Delevingne has admitted she finds it frustrating when people try to categorise her based on her sexuality.

The model-turned-actress, who identifies as sexually “fluid”, has explained that people often want to label her as either straight or gay, which she describes as “an old way of thinking”.

David M Benett via Getty Images Cara Delevingne

David Fisher /REX/Shutterstock Cara and her then-girlfriend St Vincent in 2015

Cara has publicly discussed her sexuality on a number of occasions, first sharing a message on the subject with fans after National Coming Out Day back in 2014.

Posting a snap of herself in a t-shirt with the slogan ‘WE ARE YOU’, she wrote: “I’m late for National Coming Out Day but better late then never.

“Don’t be scared to be who you are. Please follow @iolovesyou and @selfevidentproject because #WEAREYOU [sic]”

