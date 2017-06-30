ENTERTAINMENT

Cara Delevingne Admits It’s ‘Annoying’ When People ‘Pigeonhole’ Her Sexuality

'I’m not gay. I am. I’m not. I’m fluid! I like fluid.'

30/06/2017 10:57
Rachel McGrath Entertainment Reporter

Cara Delevingne has admitted she finds it frustrating when people try to categorise her based on her sexuality.

The model-turned-actress, who identifies as sexually “fluid”, has explained that people often want to label her as either straight or gay, which she describes as “an old way of thinking”.

David M Benett via Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

Speaking candidly to Glamour Magazine, Cara explained: “Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, ’So you’re gay’. And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not gay’.

“A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking,” she continued. “It’s ‘So you’re just gay, right?’.

“[They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy’, [they’re like], ’But you’re gay’.

“I’m like, ’No, you’re so annoying!’... someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed.”

David Fisher /REX/Shutterstock
Cara and her then-girlfriend St Vincent in 2015 

To make things super clear, she then added: “I’m not gay. I am. I’m not. I’m fluid! I like fluid.”

Cara has publicly discussed her sexuality on a number of occasions, first sharing a message on the subject with fans after National Coming Out Day back in 2014.

Posting a snap of herself in a t-shirt with the slogan ‘WE ARE YOU’, she wrote: “I’m late for National Coming Out Day but better late then never.

“Don’t be scared to be who you are. Please follow @iolovesyou and @selfevidentproject because #WEAREYOU [sic]”

23 Of Cara Delevingne's Greatest Style Moments

More:

Uk Celebrity Lgbt Living Cara Delevingne
Suggest a correction
Comments
Cara Delevingne Admits It’s ‘Annoying’ When People ‘Pigeonhole’ Her Sexuality

CONVERSATIONS