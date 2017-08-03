Cara Delevingne Takes The Nearly-Naked Trend To An Intergalactic Level At 'Valerian' Premiere

Cara Delevingne opted for an intergalactic-inspired dress for the premiere of ‘Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets’ in Mexico City.
The actress, who took the nearly-naked trend to a whole other level, graced the red carpet on Wednesday 2 August for the Mexico premiere of the sci-fi film.
The model, who stars in the film, wore an embellished and sculpted metallic mini dress from Atelier Versace Fall 2017 Couture’s collection - complete with silver strappy heels, with a purple touch to her usually blonde pixie crop.