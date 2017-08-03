All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    03/08/2017 11:20 BST

    Cara Delevingne Takes The Nearly-Naked Trend To An Intergalactic Level At 'Valerian' Premiere

    It's like so sci-fi ✨ 🙌 👽

    Cara Delevingne opted for an intergalactic-inspired dress for the premiere of ‘Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets’ in Mexico City. 

    The actress, who took the nearly-naked trend to a whole other level, graced the red carpet on Wednesday 2 August for the Mexico premiere of the sci-fi film. 

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Cara Delevingne on the red carpet of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Mexico City film premiere at Toreo Parque Central on 2 August 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico

    The model, who stars in the film, wore an embellished and sculpted metallic mini dress from Atelier Versace Fall 2017 Couture’s collection - complete with silver strappy heels, with a purple touch to her usually blonde pixie crop. 

    Victor Chavez via Getty Images
    Victor Chavez via Getty Images
    Victor Chavez via Getty Images
    Victor Chavez via Getty Images
    Actor Dane DeHaan and actress Cara Delevingne attend the 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' Mexico City premiere.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashioncara delevingnenearly-naked

    Conversations