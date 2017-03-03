A Welsh university has been accused of censorship after banning the use of terms such as “right-hand man”, “waitress” and “forefathers” on campus in a crackdown on gendered language.

Students and staff at Cardiff Metropolitan University could face “disciplinary procedures” if they fail to adhere to the institution’s language policy, which states that terms such as “mankind”, “housewife” and “man-made” should be avoided.

“In general terms language should always be inclusive,” the document reads, offering a check-list of 34 gender-neutral terms.

Swapping “sportsmanship” for “sense of fair play” and “workmanlike” for “efficient”, students are also advised to use the term “typical citizen” instead of “man in the street”.

Despite the university’s aim to make everyone on campus “feel valued”, Cardiff Met has been accused of attacking free speech and patronising students and staff.

Dr Joanna Williams, academic freedom expert and University of Kent lecturer, told the Telegraph the ban was “unnecessary”.

“The idea that in a university people need to be dictated to in this way is really insulting to students and academics, we should be able to cope with words.

“These words have evolved over a long period of time and they don’t have sexist associations.”