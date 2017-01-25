The annual charity production “Anaphylaxis”, was reported to police as a hate crime after several students of African heritage complained about the performance.

The investigation was launched by the university after a medical student “blacked up” and wore an “oversized dildo” to impersonate a lecturer in a student play last February.

Segregation, sexism and “rugby culture” are significant issues for students at Cardiff University , an independent report into racism has found.

“Other lecturers too were made fun of,” the report reads. “There were racist, sexist and homophobic jokes and stereotype references.”

The script of the play was not approved by the university or the student union.

While police did not take any further action, the panel reported that 32 students involved in the play were suspended from clinical practice, while two of the complainants transferred to other medical schools.

Other students complained to the panel that there was a wider issue of segregation at the university, while women and BME staff said they found it hard to forge ahead in their careers.

Some said that local doctors and the NHS played a role in creating a “rugby culture”.

The investigation, led by King’s College London academic Professor Dinesh Bhugra, has made a series of recommendations to help the university avoid similar incidents.

It suggests Cardiff should increase diversity among its staff and implement regular diversity training on race, gender and sexual orientation.

The university should also make sure there are clear guidelines for complaints about racism and introduce training for medical students about unconscious bias and stereotyping, the report adds.