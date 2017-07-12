Cards Against Humanity Launches Pink Parody 'For Her' Set That Costs More

Cards Against Humanity has launched a “for her” set that’s not only pink but costs more.
A clear parody of the ridiculous pink products aimed at women, such as the infamous Bic For Her pens and Seat’s car crash automobile for women, the lurid pink set costs $30 (£23) - $5 (£3.90) than the original.
The tongue-in-cheek set uses typical marketing ploys to poke fun at brands for patronising its female consumers and issuing a “pink tax” (where feminised products cost more).
New slogans for the card game include: “There for you when you need a good cry” and “pairs nicely with a glass of chilled white wine.”
The creators admit that the cards are exactly the same as the original set - but because the pink box and marketing campaign appears to justify the extra cost.
The description reads: “A stylish game created just for her. It’s trendy, quirky, and only takes minutes for us ladies to understand. The cards are soft and won’t slip out of your hands. Perfect for Margarita Nights!”
In the press release the new game also highlighted how the gender pay gap and pink tax just don’t add up.
“Cards Against Humanity for Her makes me feel like my type of beautiful,” writer Lisa Beasley said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share this game with my girls. As a black woman who makes 63 cents on the dollar, I would dip into my savings to get this game.”
But the stunt isn’t just for giggles, the website encourages viewers to donate to Emily’s List - an initiative supporting progressive women running for office.
Take a bow Cards Against Humanity.