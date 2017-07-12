Cards Against Humanity Launches Pink Parody 'For Her' Set That Costs More

Cards Against Humanity has launched a “for her” set that’s not only pink but costs more. A clear parody of the ridiculous pink products aimed at women, such as the infamous Bic For Her pens and Seat’s car crash automobile for women, the lurid pink set costs $30 (£23) - $5 (£3.90) than the original.

Cards Against Humanity For Her

The tongue-in-cheek set uses typical marketing ploys to poke fun at brands for patronising its female consumers and issuing a “pink tax” (where feminised products cost more). New slogans for the card game include: “There for you when you need a good cry” and “pairs nicely with a glass of chilled white wine.” The creators admit that the cards are exactly the same as the original set - but because the pink box and marketing campaign appears to justify the extra cost.

