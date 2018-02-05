Carillion Collapse Could 'Trigger Even More Construction Firms Going Under', Report Warns

More than 2,600 construction companies became insolvent in the last financial year, with more facing problems because of the collapse of Carillion, according to a new report.

The number of firms going insolvent jumped by 8% in 2016-17 compared to the previous year, a study by accountants Moore Stephens found.

Carillion’s liquidation has put at risk the future of many other businesses in its supply chain as many will only receive a fraction of what they were owed, said the report.

Construction companies waited an average of 69 days for payment last year, up from 52 days five years earlier, said the report, adding that Carillion had come in for criticism over the extension of its standard payment terms to 120 days.