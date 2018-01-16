Pressure is mounting on the government as hundreds of small firms face financial ruin after the collapse of construction company Carillion - with one business telling HuffPost UK it’s more than £200,000 out of pocket. Ministers scrambled to save public sector contracts held by the firm, including the management of hospitals, schools and defence sites, but left private deals in limbo. The Wolverhampton-based giant, which employs 20,000 workers in Britain, went into liquidation on Monday after talks between its lenders and Whitehall failed.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Construction firm Carillion collapsed into liquidation on Monday, risking thousands of jobs

It succumbed to a mounting £2bn debt pile and £600m pension deficit following a series of profit warnings and write-downs in the value of flagship deals. Kevin McLoughlin, owner of a painting and decorating firm in the south east of England, told HuffPost he was around £200,000 out of pocket as a result of Carillion’s collapse. “The first we realised there was a problem was when 30 of our workers turned up on site in London and were told they couldn’t go in,” McLoughlin, whose firm has operated for three decades, said. “We found out about the collapse with everyone else in the news. For us, Carillion were a good firm, they paid us on time and we had lots of work from them. Luckily, we had just two jobs on the go - one at the Google building and the other in the city at St Bart’s Hospital. “If this had happened six months ago it would be a different story.

KM Painting and Decorating Decorating boss Kevin McLoughlin has said the Carillion collapse will bring 'short-term pain' to some of his workers