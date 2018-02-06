Carillion Collapse: Finance Chief Denies Being 'Asleep At The Wheel'

A Carillion boss who was sacked before the outsourcing giant’s collapse denied he was “asleep at the wheel” when the firm’s finances spiraled out of control.
Former finance director Zafar Khan was paid an eye-watering £425,000 when he was cut adrift in September, just four months before Carillion went bust with £1.5bn of liabilities.
It came as a raft of former Carillion directors appeared before a powerful Commons committee - and gave conflicting reasons for the mega-contractor’s demise.
Khan, who was brought in to rescue the ailing firm in 2017, said Brexit uncertainty made it difficult to drum up new business, but he was “surprised” the firm failed.
Pressed by MPs, he said: “No, I don’t believe I was asleep at the wheel because as soon as I came into the role, we were looking to tackle the issues and the key focus of my time in the role was to bring net debt down.”
Brexit uncertainty and the 2017 general election also made it difficult to drum up new business, he said as he clashed with Labour MP Rachel Reeves.
Carillion chairman Philip Green appeared to blame former chief executive Richard Howson, during the joint Business and Pensions Committee hearing.
Green said he should have sacked Howson “a month or two” before he was forced to quit in the wake of a major profits warning by the firm in July.
Green, however, said he takes “full and complete, total” responsibility for the group’s collapse.
Green said: “The collapse is the responsibility of the chairman and the board. As chairman of the board, I take full responsibility.”
He added: “We went into the year with too much debt.
“Contracts deteriorated rapidly and because we didn’t have that wiggle room, that was a significant factor.”
He added: “If I look back, there are things I would have done differently, but there’s no question about that.”
Labour MP Frank Field put to him the suggestion that the directors should not be permitted to work at other companies. Green was bullish.
“I believe that all of the board, every decision we took was right at the time we took it,” he said.
The former chairman also offered a grovelling apology.
He said: “I want to say I am deeply sorry for the impact the collapse of the company had on employees, pensioners, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, all the more so because we felt that even on January 14 a restructure was possible.”
Howson, meanwhile, said: “The company was run well in my opinion, there are things that I would have done differently.
“The support services and construction are in very difficult sectors, it takes a lot of horsepower to put cash into the group.
“Sixty per cent of my time was on cash calls, out and about collecting.”
On how the pension deficit ballooned while dividend payments to shareholders were ramped up, Howson added: “We had no growth in our profitability in 2012-13, the market was very challenging.
“We thought we should show some confidence in the future by increasing the dividend.”
Howson also said sorry, despite blaming “a few challenging contracts predominantly in the Oman and Qatar” for Carillion’s hardship.
“I too would like to say how deeply saddened and how sorry I am for what’s happened to the business,” he said.
Keith Cochrane, who was chief executive at the time of the firm’s collapse, admitted he should have acted sooner and asked “more probing questions”.
Cochrane said: “Clearly the business did have issues - undoubtedly. And clearly, do I wish we had done something about it sooner? Absolutely. I recognise that.
“I can assure you that all the decisions I took in seeking to do the best thing for the business at that juncture.”
Another former finance chief, Richard Adam, said that he knew Carillion was in a “challenging position” when he left the firm in December 2016.
Carillion, which had public sector contracts worth £1.7bn and employed 20,000 British people, went into liquidation in January.
The group’s portfolio included providing school dinners, cleaning and catering at NHS hospitals, building HS2 and maintaining 50,000 army base homes for the Ministry of Defence. It folded with a reported £5bn of liabilities and just £29m left in cash.
So far, 829 people have been made redundant as a result of the collapse, hundreds of apprentices face an uncertain future and councils who operated contracts with the firm have faced a 20% price hike.
Carillion had agreed to pay former chief executive Richard Howson a £660,000 salary and £28,000 in benefits until October, while interim chief executive Keith Cochrane was due to be paid his £750,000 salary until July - but their payments have been halted by the Official Receiver admit public outcry.