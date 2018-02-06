Carillion Collapse: Finance Chief Denies Being 'Asleep At The Wheel'

A Carillion boss who was sacked before the outsourcing giant’s collapse denied he was “asleep at the wheel” when the firm’s finances spiraled out of control. Former finance director Zafar Khan was paid an eye-watering £425,000 when he was cut adrift in September, just four months before Carillion went bust with £1.5bn of liabilities. It came as a raft of former Carillion directors appeared before a powerful Commons committee - and gave conflicting reasons for the mega-contractor’s demise. Khan, who was brought in to rescue the ailing firm in 2017, said Brexit uncertainty made it difficult to drum up new business, but he was “surprised” the firm failed. Pressed by MPs, he said: “No, I don’t believe I was asleep at the wheel because as soon as I came into the role, we were looking to tackle the issues and the key focus of my time in the role was to bring net debt down.” Brexit uncertainty and the 2017 general election also made it difficult to drum up new business, he said as he clashed with Labour MP Rachel Reeves.

Richard Howson Former chief executive Richard Howson will continue to receive his salary until October

Carillion chairman Philip Green appeared to blame former chief executive Richard Howson, during the joint Business and Pensions Committee hearing. Green said he should have sacked Howson “a month or two” before he was forced to quit in the wake of a major profits warning by the firm in July. Green, however, said he takes “full and complete, total” responsibility for the group’s collapse. Green said: “The collapse is the responsibility of the chairman and the board. As chairman of the board, I take full responsibility.” He added: “We went into the year with too much debt. “Contracts deteriorated rapidly and because we didn’t have that wiggle room, that was a significant factor.”

Carillion’s former execs love to talk about how sorry they are, but being sorry won’t help the pensioners who'll lose out, or the subcontractors who'll go out of business. Execs paid millions and could do something to help, but their faces in this video say it all: they won't pic.twitter.com/HqjRWFVgL3 — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) February 6, 2018

He added: “If I look back, there are things I would have done differently, but there’s no question about that.” Labour MP Frank Field put to him the suggestion that the directors should not be permitted to work at other companies. Green was bullish. “I believe that all of the board, every decision we took was right at the time we took it,” he said. The former chairman also offered a grovelling apology. He said: “I want to say I am deeply sorry for the impact the collapse of the company had on employees, pensioners, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, all the more so because we felt that even on January 14 a restructure was possible.”

Keith Cochrane Keith Cochrane was chief executive at the time of the firm’s collapse