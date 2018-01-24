Carillion Directors To Be Grilled By MPs Over Contractor's Disastrous Collapse

Carillion directors will be hauled before law-makers amid reports the outsourcing giant’s collapse is costing the public purse £5.4m a day.

A cross-committee inquiry by MPs will probe how Carillion, which was signed off by accountants KPMG as a going concern in spring 2017, came to crash into liquidation less than a year later with a reported £5bn of liabilities and £29m left in cash.

It employed 20,000 people and derived £1.7bn – a third of its revenue – from contracts across education, the NHS, prisons, defence and rail. It was also the preferred provider for HS2.

Former chief executive Richard Howson, interim chief executive Keith Cochrane and chairman Philip Green have been called to give evidence to the joint Work and Pensions and BEIS (Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) inquiry.

Howson will no doubt be asked to explain how he struck a deal which allowed him to step down after the profits warning and continue to receive his £660,000 salary and £28,000 benefits until October 2018.

Despite the firm’s deteriorating finances, directors continued to be paid huge sums and dividends to shareholders climbed by 33% between 2010 and 2016.